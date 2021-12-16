First snow of season fall on outskirts of Istanbul

  • December 16 2021 12:14:00

First snow of season fall on outskirts of Istanbul

ISTANBUL
First snow of season fall on outskirts of Istanbul

Winter has officially arrived in Turkey’s west as higher parts of some cities, including Istanbul, in the region experienced their first snowfall of the season.

Following the warning of the Turkish State Meteorological Service about an upcoming cold snap accompanied by snow, the first snow of the season was seen in Büyükçekmece, Silivri and Beylikdüzü, the three districts on the far west of Istanbul’s European side.

In the capital Ankara, some neighborhoods in the Bala district were partly covered in white as the intensity of snowfall that started in the early morning hours increased.

Snowplows belonging to local authorities worked on main roads and streets, with municipal teams increasing their efforts to salt the roads to prevent icing.

While meteorology experts noted that temperatures would drop “up to 5 degrees Celsius” in the upcoming days, authorities warned drivers to be cautious against slippery roads that could cause traffic accidents.

Weather,

TURKEY Minimum wage for 2022 raised 50 percent

Minimum wage for 2022 raised 50 percent
MOST POPULAR

  1. First snow of season fall on outskirts of Istanbul

    First snow of season fall on outskirts of Istanbul

  2. Minimum wage for 2022 raised 50 percent

    Minimum wage for 2022 raised 50 percent

  3. Istanbul to witness snowfall on weekend

    Istanbul to witness snowfall on weekend

  4. Turkish Central Bank cuts key interest rate to 14 percent

    Turkish Central Bank cuts key interest rate to 14 percent

  5. Third Turkey-Africa Summit to start in Istanbul

    Third Turkey-Africa Summit to start in Istanbul
Recommended
Minimum wage for 2022 raised 50 percent

Minimum wage for 2022 raised 50 percent
Turkey condemns local Greek court decision on consulate staff member

Turkey condemns local Greek court decision on consulate staff member
Turkey appoints former US envoy for normalization with Armenia

Turkey appoints former US envoy for normalization with Armenia
Over 1.3 million Kurdish books published in five years: Minister

Over 1.3 million Kurdish books published in five years: Minister
Shrunken human heads found during smuggling operation

Shrunken human heads found during smuggling operation
Third Turkey-Africa Summit to start in Istanbul

Third Turkey-Africa Summit to start in Istanbul
WORLD Four children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Four children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Four young children were killed and several others were seriously injured when a gust of wind blew their bouncy castle into the air at an end-of-term party in Australia on Dec. 16.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank cuts key interest rate to 14 percent

Turkish Central Bank cuts key interest rate to 14 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on Dec. 16 decided to cut interest rates for the fourth successive month, bringing its benchmark one-week repo rate from 15 percent to 14 percent.
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.