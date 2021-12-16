First snow of season fall on outskirts of Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Winter has officially arrived in Turkey’s west as higher parts of some cities, including Istanbul, in the region experienced their first snowfall of the season.

Following the warning of the Turkish State Meteorological Service about an upcoming cold snap accompanied by snow, the first snow of the season was seen in Büyükçekmece, Silivri and Beylikdüzü, the three districts on the far west of Istanbul’s European side.

In the capital Ankara, some neighborhoods in the Bala district were partly covered in white as the intensity of snowfall that started in the early morning hours increased.

Snowplows belonging to local authorities worked on main roads and streets, with municipal teams increasing their efforts to salt the roads to prevent icing.

While meteorology experts noted that temperatures would drop “up to 5 degrees Celsius” in the upcoming days, authorities warned drivers to be cautious against slippery roads that could cause traffic accidents.