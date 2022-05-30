First saplings in ‘Turkey’s biggest national park’ planted with official ceremony

  • May 30 2022 07:00:00

First saplings in ‘Turkey’s biggest national park’ planted with official ceremony

ISTANBUL
First saplings in ‘Turkey’s biggest national park’ planted with official ceremony

Some 145,300 saplings, a reference to 1453, the year of the conquest of Istanbul, have been planted in the Atatürk Airport National Park in Istanbul, a venue that will be Turkey’s biggest national park when finished.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, along with approximately 1 million visitors, attended the planting ceremony held for the 569th anniversary of the conquest on May 29.

The 5-million-square-meter venue, which will only be open for pedestrians with vehicles not allowed, will also be the fifth-largest national park worldwide.

According to the officials, the first part of the park will open in May 2023.

“The Atatürk Airport National Park will be on the ‘world’s Top-5 parks’ list, with Bitsevsky in Russia, Monsanto Forest Park in Portugal, Fairmount Park in the U.S. and Phoenix Park in Ireland,” the officials said.

The park’s first sample field, in which a 350-year-old olive tree and dozens of lime and plane trees have been planted, was also opened on May 29 for the conquest ceremony. Also, a rose garden exists on the sample field.

Within the scope of the projects, a sports hall with a capacity of 2,000 people and an activity center that will host some 28,000 people at the same time will be constructed.

Children’s parks, with seven different themes, will be built on a 10,000-square-meter area of land. A technology center will train the youth in robotics.

TURKEY Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

    Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

  2. Countries backing terror groups won’t be in NATO: Erdoğan

    Countries backing terror groups won’t be in NATO: Erdoğan

  3. UAE hopes to finalize trade deal with Turkey

    UAE hopes to finalize trade deal with Turkey

  4. Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen

    Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen

  5. Number of blue-flagged beaches rises in Turkey

    Number of blue-flagged beaches rises in Turkey
Recommended
Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Erdoğan reiterates vow to fight terrorists in northern Syria

Erdoğan reiterates vow 'to fight terrorists in northern Syria'
Number of blue-flagged beaches rises in Turkey

Number of blue-flagged beaches rises in Turkey
Ancient hammam in Istanbul on sale for $2 million

Ancient hammam in Istanbul on sale for $2 million
Adolescents still wear facemasks to cover ‘flaws on faces’

Adolescents still wear facemasks to cover ‘flaws on faces’
Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen

Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen
WORLD Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families of the 19 schoolchildren and two teachers killed by a gunman. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.”

ECONOMY Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues

Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues

The Turkish parliament’s Digital Media Commission will next month invite representatives from Google to discuss copyright issues.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.