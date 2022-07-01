First plane from Wuhan comes to Istanbul in 2.5 years

  • July 01 2022 07:00:00

First plane from Wuhan comes to Istanbul in 2.5 years

ISTANBUL
First plane from Wuhan comes to Istanbul in 2.5 years

The first passenger plane from the Chinese province of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic that killed more than 6 million worldwide, has landed in Istanbul after a two-and-a-half-year halt due to COVID-19.

China Southern Airlines’ airliner with flight number CZ8021 arrived in Istanbul Airport at 9.30 p.m. on June 29.

According to a statement by the Chinese airline company, “flights to Istanbul that were stopped on Jan. 24, 2020, have resumed.”

The company will “fly between Türkiye and China once a week for now” and will “increase the flight numbers in the coming future.”

The first flight after 41 months was greeted by the official Istanbul Airport management with a tweet.

“We have started the flights between Wuhan and Istanbul as of today. We hope safety flights,” it said.

The novel virus was first identified from an outbreak in Wuhan in December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on Jan. 30, 2020, and a pandemic on March 11, 2020. As of June 29, the pandemic had caused more than 545 million cases and 6.33 million confirmed deaths, making it one of the deadliest in history.

TÜRKIYE Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan

Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Speed limits on highways increase

    Speed limits on highways increase

  2. Trilateral NATO deal a diplomatic victory for Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Trilateral NATO deal a diplomatic victory for Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

    Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

  4. No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

    No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

  5. NATO vows to guard ’every inch of territory’ as Russia fumes

    NATO vows to guard ’every inch of territory’ as Russia fumes
Recommended
Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan

Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan
Türkiye bans access to VOA and DW broadcasters

Türkiye bans access to VOA and DW broadcasters
Minister flies flood victim children in police chopper

Minister flies flood victim children in police chopper
No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar
Endangered mountain sheep adapts back to nature

Endangered mountain sheep adapts back to nature
Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis
WORLD As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

Israel’s parliament voted Thursday to dissolve itself, triggering the country’s fifth election in just over three years and thrusting veteran politician Yair Lapid into the role of interim prime minister as he tries to persuade a deeply polarized nation to embrace his centrist vision.

ECONOMY New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade

New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade

In order for e-trade to grow in a healthy way, activities that disrupt or limit competition will be prevented, a multi-player structure will be established, according to a bill submitted to parliament by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).
SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.