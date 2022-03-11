First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months

  • March 11 2022 07:00:00

First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months

WASHINGTON
First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months

The first person to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig has died two months after the medical milestone, the hospital that carried out the surgery said on March 9.

The procedure raised hopes that advances in cross-species organ donation could one day solve the chronic shortage of human organs available for donation, and the team behind the operation say they still remain optimistic about its future success.

David Bennett, 57, had received his transplant on Jan. 7 and passed away March 8, the University of Maryland Medical System said in a statement.

“His condition began deteriorating several days ago. After it became clear that he would not recover, he was given compassionate palliative care. He was able to communicate with his family during his final hours,” the statement said.

Following surgery, the transplanted heart had performed very well for several weeks without any signs of rejection, the hospital added.

In the time after his surgery, Bennett spent time with family, participated in physical therapy, watched the Super Bowl and spoke often about wanting to go home to see his dog Lucky.

“He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family,” said Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who led the procedure.

Bennett came to the hospital in the eastern U.S. state of Maryland in October 2021. He was bedridden and placed on emergency life support machine. He had been deemed ineligible for human transplant, a decision that is often taken when the recipient has very poor underlying health.

“We have gained invaluable insights learning that the genetically modified pig heart can function well within the human body while the immune system is adequately suppressed,” said Muhammad Mohiuddin, director of the university’s cardiac xenotransplantation program.

“We remain optimistic and plan on continuing our work in future clinical trials.”

WORLD Sealed with a kiss: Chile celebrates first same-sex weddings

Sealed with a kiss: Chile celebrates first same-sex weddings
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan asks Biden to lift 'unfair' sanctions on Turkey

    Erdoğan asks Biden to lift 'unfair' sanctions on Turkey

  2. Snowfall grips Istanbul, more to come

    Snowfall grips Istanbul, more to come

  3. THY cancels dozens of flights amid blizzard

    THY cancels dozens of flights amid blizzard

  4. Russian forces edge closer to Kyiv as city becomes ’fortress’

    Russian forces edge closer to Kyiv as city becomes ’fortress’

  5. Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports

    Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports
Recommended
Tony Awards to return to Radio City Music Hall in June

Tony Awards to return to Radio City Music Hall in June
Shackleton’s lost shipwreck discovered off Antarctica

Shackleton’s lost shipwreck discovered off Antarctica
Now a refugee, Eurovision’s Jamala lifts Ukraine spirits from abroad

Now a refugee, Eurovision’s Jamala lifts Ukraine spirits from abroad
Comely camel pouts its way to record beauty prize in Qatar

Comely camel pouts its way to record beauty prize in Qatar
Puberty runs amok in Pixar’s ’Turning Red’

Puberty runs amok in Pixar’s ’Turning Red’
Ship graffiti reveals İzmir significant port city in history

Ship graffiti reveals İzmir significant port city in history
WORLD Sealed with a kiss: Chile celebrates first same-sex weddings

Sealed with a kiss: Chile celebrates first same-sex weddings

Two same-sex couples became the first Thursday to legally tie the knot in Chile, which joined a handful of countries in majority Catholic Latin America to allow LGBTQ couples to marry.

ECONOMY Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports

Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports

Three ships carrying tons of sunflower seed oil have departed from the Russian ports of Yeisk and Rostov, the Turkish General Directorate of Maritime Affairs has announced, adding that other vessels are also on their way to Turkey.
SPORTS Galatasaray earns goalless draw at Barcelona

Galatasaray earns goalless draw at Barcelona

Barcelona’s newfound attacking verve vanished on March 10 as the club was held to a 0-0 draw by Galatasaray at Camp Nou in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League.