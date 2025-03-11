First parliament building immerses scores of visitors in history

ANKARA

Türkiye’s first parliament building, now operating as the War of Independence Museum, remains one of the capital Ankara’s most visited cultural landmarks, hosting thousands of visitors each year.

Built in a traditional Turkish architectural style, the historic building served as the first parliament building from April 23, 1920, to Oct. 15, 1924. Subsequently, as part of nationwide celebrations marking the centennial of the leader of the four-year War of Independence and modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's birth, the building underwent restoration, reopening as the Museum of the War Of Independence on April 23, 1981.

Last year, nearly 600,000 visitors, including 2,000 international visitors, explored its historic halls.

The museum showcases historical artifacts, documents, paintings and belongings dating back to the years of Türkiye’s fight for independence. Exhibits include military equipment from the War of Independence, the original seal used at the Erzurum Congress — a pivotal event in the country's War of Independence — as well as Atatürk’s personal binoculars.

The building is also a key site for national commemorations. Every year, it hosts official state ceremonies on April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day, on the anniversary of the country’s national anthem on March 12 and on Oct. 13, the anniversary of Ankara becoming the capital.

Beyond national commemorations, the museum also hosts exhibitions, panels and symposiums, serving as a bridge between Türkiye’s past and present with its deep historical significance and extensive collection and offering visitors an immersive journey into the country’s founding years.