First overseas gold production project to start in Niger: Minister

First overseas gold production project to start in Niger: Minister

ANKARA
First overseas gold production project to start in Niger: Minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that the first phase of operations at a gold field in Niger has been completed, marking a milestone in the country’s efforts to produce gold abroad for the first time.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Planning and Budget Committee, Bayraktar emphasized the importance of boosting both domestic and international gold production to reduce Türkiye’s current account deficit, noting that the country imported nearly $24 billion worth of gold last year.

“The shipment of equipment and materials for the production facility is ongoing, and in the coming period we will achieve a first by starting gold production outside our borders,” he said.

He added that exploration activities are also underway in Uzbekistan, targeting gold and other mineral resources.

Turning to natural gas, Bayraktar highlighted a new discovery of 92.4 billion cubic meters this year, valued at approximately $37 billion.

“Production at the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea has been steadily increasing. Daily output rose from 7 million cubic meters last year to 9.5 million cubic meters with the completion of Phase 1,” he said.

“This supply now meets the annual needs of more than 4 million households,” Bayraktar noted.

He continued, “We are preventing around $1.5 billion in imports each year.”

“Phase 2 will see the deployment of Türkiye’s first floating production platform, Osman Gazi, in 2026,” he said.

“With this step, daily output will rise to 20 million cubic meters,” Bayraktar explained.

“By 2028, with Phase 3, production is expected to reach 45 million cubic meters per day,” he concluded.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

    Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

  2. Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

    Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

  3. Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

    Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

  4. Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

    Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

  5. Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

    Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul
Recommended
Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ
Abdülhamid Han drilling ship completes one year in Black Sea

Abdülhamid Han drilling ship completes one year in Black Sea
Türkiye to continue expanding air, rail, road capacity

Türkiye to continue expanding air, rail, road capacity
Automotive stocks show mixed performance in October

Automotive stocks show mixed performance in October
Some 195 million tons of waste treated in 2024

Some 195 million tons of waste treated in 2024
Industrial production rises 2.9 percent in September

Industrial production rises 2.9 percent in September
China lifts sanctions on US units of South Korea ship giant Hanwha

China lifts sanctions on US units of South Korea ship giant Hanwha
WORLD Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent a letter of commendation to Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, expressing gratitude for his support of Türkiye’s counterterrorism initiatives.
ECONOMY Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, who has long led successful cross-continental initiatives within NielsenIQ, has been elevated to the managing director of the company’s Türkiye operations and the vice president of e-commerce for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿