First lady visits Hungary’s parliament

BUDAPEST

First lady Emine Erdoğan visited the Hungarian parliament building and an exhibition during her trip to Budapest on Dec. 18.

Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his official visit at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Emine Erdoğan first arrived at the parliament building, which houses the National Assembly, as part of their scheduled programs.

Upon her arrival at the building, Emine Erdoğan was welcomed by Istvan Atilla Veres, the husband of Hungarian President Katalin Novak.

In this context of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, a Turkish-language audio guide service prepared for use in the Hungarian parliament was introduced for the first time by Emine Erdoğan.

Subsequently, the first lady visited the Yunus Emre Institute building to attend the "Language of Motifs from Türkiye to Hungary" exhibition.

During her visit, Emine Erdoğan examined the works displayed under the titles of "classical art motifs" and "Anatolian folk motifs." These works were selected from collections prepared in the workshops of Istanbul Beylerbeyi Sabancı Maturation Institute.

The Turkish delegate's visit aimed to fortify the strategic partnership between the two nations and elevate it to an "expanded strategic partnership," according to Ankara.

The focal point of the discussions is the high-level strategic cooperation council meeting, a tradition maintained since 2013, with an emphasis on enhancing collaboration in the realms of economy, trade, defense industry, culture and energy, as stated by the Turkish presidency.

The president was also accompanied by foreign, defense, interior, trade, energy and natural resources, industry and technology, family and social services, and culture and tourism ministers.