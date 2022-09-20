First lady receives Muslim Women Achievements Award

NEW YORK

First lady Emine Erdoğan has received the Muslim Women Achievements Award given by the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO) to Muslim women for their achievements and contributions to the community and society.

Addressing the event on Sept. 18, Erdoğan drew attention to the Ukraine war and its repercussion in terms of the number of refugees in the world.

“As you know, our lands have throughout history been a safe haven for those who have fled from wars and oppression. We have opened the gates of this haven to our Ukrainian brothers and sisters as well,” she said.

Türkiye will continue to be the voice of all the oppressed from Africa and Ukraine to Palestine and Syria on international platforms, Erdoğan said. “It is my wish that this effort will turn into a common endeavor of all humanity.”

Stating that Türkiye makes an effort to help everywhere without discrimination against religion, language, or race, Erdoğan said they saw not different people but members of the same human family who had fallen into distress in Africa, Syria, Palestine, and Ukraine.

“Türkiye’s humanitarian aid experience is one of a kind. It is much more than foreign policy,” she said.

Türkiye sent aid to 160 countries and donated 4.42 million doses of vaccine to Africa while the whole world was closed in uncertainty in the COVID-19 pandemic, the first lady said.

“We believe liberation would be meaningful if it is all together, not alone,” she added.

The first lady is accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in New York.