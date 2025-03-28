Türkiye becomes global leader in zero waste: First lady

NEW YORK

The first lady Emine Erdoğan, the chair of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, emphasized Türkiye's leadership in sustainability efforts during a special event at the U.N. General Assembly Hall marking International Zero Waste Day.

Addressing world leaders and environmental advocates, she called for a shift toward slow and sustainable fashion, highlighting that 60 percent of discarded items are still usable.

Speaking at the event organized by Türkiye’s Permanent Mission to the U.N., the Zero Waste Foundation, the U.N. Environment Programme, and U.N.-Habitat, Erdoğan urged fashion designers to lead the change. “Designers shape trends and identities. Let today be a turning point. Small changes in our lives can bring significant global impact,” she stated.

She also noted that doubling the lifespan of clothing could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 44 percent.

In her speech, the first lady reiterated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s stance on climate justice and U.N. reform, emphasizing that the impact of climate change is not equally distributed. “Some nations, despite contributing little to the problem, are paying the highest price,” she warned. She reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to a fair, inclusive global system, calling for negotiations that “leave no one behind.”

Quoting President Erdoğan’s well-known statement, she declared: "The world is bigger than five, and a more just world is possible." She argued that U.N. reforms are essential in tackling climate change effectively.

Erdoğan highlighted the success of Türkiye’s Zero Waste Initiative, launched in 2017, which has saved 552 million trees, prevented 150 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, and conserved 1.7 trillion cubic meters of water. She also noted that the initiative has recycled over 74 million tons of waste, generating economic savings of 256 billion lira ($6.7 billion).

Turning to Türkiye’s textile industry, Erdoğan stressed the importance of reducing environmental damage in production. “We are developing innovative methods to recycle textile waste into new yarns and fabrics,” she said, adding that reusable textiles collected from designated points are also distributed to those in need.

She concluded by expressing confidence in Türkiye’s fashion sector: “Just as Türkiye has become a leader in zero waste, I believe Turkish designers will pioneer sustainable fashion.”