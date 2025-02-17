First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdoğan has said that Türkiye boasts a rich and unique history in which women have consistently demonstrated their presence in both social and public spheres throughout the ages, hailing their role in business.

“The entrepreneurial spirit of Turkish women traces its roots back to the 13th century. In Anatolia, women have organized themselves, participated in social and economic life, and have become the luminous stars of 'global women's history,’”Erdoğan said in her speech at the Halkbank Producing Women Competition Award Ceremony held at the Istanbul Finance Center on Feb. 17.

Erdoğan expressed her honor in “being with the women who filled the hall with their brilliant ideas and the subtleties of their feminine intellect.”

The event was also attended by Meltem Demirören, the vice-chair of Demirören Holding’s board of directors, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Turkish Cypriot first lady Sibel Tatar.

Erdoğan emphasized that this competition event has become a brand in supporting female entrepreneurship, stating, "Halkbank walks alongside women on the path to success. From education to finance, it offers its support in all domains. We take great pride in the vision they present, which is crowned with awards and earns international recognition."

She further emphasized that Türkiye’s holds a distinctive place in women's history, where they have been instrumental in advocating for their rights, defending the nation and healing societal wounds, always standing at the forefront.

"We are a nation that acknowledges and respects the unparalleled strength of our women. In every field, from the economy to industry, from sports to arts, and from politics to academia, our women's hard work has been a driving force. Since the very beginning, our government has developed exemplary policies to elevate women in all spheres and has encouraged the increase of female employment."