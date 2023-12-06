First lady discusses Gaza peace efforts in Qatar visit

First lady discusses Gaza peace efforts in Qatar visit

DOHA
First lady discusses Gaza peace efforts in Qatar visit

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his visit to Qatar, engaged in a meeting with Qatar Foundation head Sheikha Moza bint Nasser al-Missned on Dec. 5.

The talks centered around strategies for achieving a ceasefire and establishing a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, along with concerted efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the beleaguered region, the first lady wrote on X.

The meeting also delved into action plans that evolved from the "One Heart Summit for Palestine," hosted by Emine Erdoğan in Istanbul on Nov. 15. This summit featured the participation of spouses of heads of state and government, as well as special representatives from numerous countries.

"We will continue our determination to stand together to revive Gaza, which has been turned into ruins today. Because, as humanity, we owe a future to Palestinian children."

As the meeting concluded, the Turkish first lady and Sheikha Moza embarked on a tour of Qatar Foundation's headquarters, with the visit culminating with the signing of the souvenir book prepared for the guests.

