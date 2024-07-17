First hearing held for nightclub fire case in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court has held the first hearing for the case of a nightclub fire in the Beşiktaş district, which claimed the lives of 29 people, following the completion of the investigation.

The fire broke out during the nightclub's renovation work, causing the tragic deaths of 29 people and injuring two others on April 2.

Following the incident, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation that resulted in the detention of numerous officials of the nightclub, which included the responsible workplace manager, three partners of the club, the accountant and the business manager.

A workplace technical service manager and two owners of a stage production firm were also detained within the scope of the investigation, one of which had a previous criminal record from a work accident.

A total of nine out of the 11 suspects whose statements were obtained had their requests for arrest on the allegation of "recklessly causing the death of more than one person" submitted to the court.

The prosecutor's office filed an indictment against nine individuals, seven of whom were in custody, seeking sentences ranging from two years and eight months to 22 years and six months for intentionally causing multiple deaths.