First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

SANTORINI

Santorini, one of Greece’s top tourist destinations, has received its first cruise ship of the year, marking a significant step toward recovery after a series of strong earthquakes in February led to a state of emergency.

The tremors, which forced thousands to evacuate and raised concerns about the island’s tourism season, had disrupted daily life and halted various activities.

The renowned island, famous for its stunning sunset views and whitewashed streets, typically attracts millions of visitors annually. However, February’s unprecedented seismic activity prompted authorities to close schools, suspend construction projects, and deploy emergency teams.

The “Celestyal Discovery” arrived in Santorini’s picturesque Aegean waters over the weekend, carrying approximately 1,700 passengers, primarily from the U.S. The cruise line had previously removed Santorini from its itinerary due to safety concerns.

Home to around 20,000 residents, Santorini was shaped by a massive volcanic eruption around 1600 BC.

Tourism is the backbone of its economy, with about 2.5 million visitors arriving each year. Local businesses are now hopeful for a swift rebound as authorities assure that the island is fully prepared to welcome tourists.

Following weeks of seismic uncertainty, Greece has lifted all restrictions on Santorini, Amorgos, and Anafi, allowing businesses to resume operations and hotels to prepare for the season.

Experts confirm that the earthquake swarm, which lasted nearly a month, has subsided, and inspections have deemed public buildings safe. Safety measures implemented during the tremors will remain in place to ensure visitors’ well-being.

However, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the region early on March 21, with its epicenter located southwest of Amorgos at a depth of 15 kilometers, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute. No injuries or damages were reported.

The region experienced heightened seismic activity from early February to early March, leading to travel disruptions and temporary evacuations. With stability returning, Santorini is now focused on reviving its vital tourism industry.