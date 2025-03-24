First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

SANTORINI
First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

Santorini, one of Greece’s top tourist destinations, has received its first cruise ship of the year, marking a significant step toward recovery after a series of strong earthquakes in February led to a state of emergency.

The tremors, which forced thousands to evacuate and raised concerns about the island’s tourism season, had disrupted daily life and halted various activities.

The renowned island, famous for its stunning sunset views and whitewashed streets, typically attracts millions of visitors annually. However, February’s unprecedented seismic activity prompted authorities to close schools, suspend construction projects, and deploy emergency teams.

The “Celestyal Discovery” arrived in Santorini’s picturesque Aegean waters over the weekend, carrying approximately 1,700 passengers, primarily from the U.S. The cruise line had previously removed Santorini from its itinerary due to safety concerns.

Home to around 20,000 residents, Santorini was shaped by a massive volcanic eruption around 1600 BC.

Tourism is the backbone of its economy, with about 2.5 million visitors arriving each year. Local businesses are now hopeful for a swift rebound as authorities assure that the island is fully prepared to welcome tourists.

Following weeks of seismic uncertainty, Greece has lifted all restrictions on Santorini, Amorgos, and Anafi, allowing businesses to resume operations and hotels to prepare for the season.

Experts confirm that the earthquake swarm, which lasted nearly a month, has subsided, and inspections have deemed public buildings safe. Safety measures implemented during the tremors will remain in place to ensure visitors’ well-being.

However, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the region early on March 21, with its epicenter located southwest of Amorgos at a depth of 15 kilometers, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute. No injuries or damages were reported.

The region experienced heightened seismic activity from early February to early March, leading to travel disruptions and temporary evacuations. With stability returning, Santorini is now focused on reviving its vital tourism industry.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

    Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

  2. More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

    More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

  3. Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests

    Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests

  4. Istanbul Municipality elects acting mayor

    Istanbul Municipality elects acting mayor

  5. Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

    Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant
Recommended
Israel PM threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed

Israel PM threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed
Armenia parliament votes for starting EU accession bid

Armenia parliament votes for starting EU accession bid
South Koreas wildfires kill 24, wreak unprecedented damage

South Korea's wildfires kill 24, wreak 'unprecedented damage'
Trump signs order requiring citizenship proof in federal elections

Trump signs order requiring citizenship proof in federal elections
Tunisian president urges increased migrant returns

Tunisian president urges increased migrant returns
Sudanese army retakes Khartoum airport

Sudanese army retakes Khartoum airport
Israel releases Palestinian Oscar winner after West Bank detention

Israel releases Palestinian Oscar winner after West Bank detention
WORLD Israel PM threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed

Israel PM threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned Hamas that Israel would seize territory in Gaza if the militants refused to release hostages still held in the Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

Aksa Enerji has announced that its Mersin Wind Power Plant is the first renewable energy facility with storage in Türkiye to obtain approval for a generation license.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿