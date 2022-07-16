First baby Caretta hatched after nesting works

  • July 16 2022 07:00:00

First baby Caretta hatched after nesting works

MUĞLA – Demirören News Agency
First baby Caretta hatched after nesting works

Following the nesting process of endangered Caretta caretta, which started at the end of May, the first baby Caretta has hatched from its egg in the southwestern province of Muğla’s İztuzu beach on July 13.

“Near 20 baby Carettas have reached the sea, considering the tracks on the beach and nests continue to form,” said Yakup Kaska, the head of Sea Turtles Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER).

“The nest in which the first baby Caretta has hatched, was the third nest formed on the beach,” Kaska said. “There may be changes of a few days depending on the temperature differences in the nest exits.”

Kaska also urged both holidaymakers and businesses in the region. “It is necessary to turn off the lights of the businesses on the beach or turn them into red lights if possible.”

If the baby Caretta mistook the colors other than red for sunlight and turned to land instead of the sea, it can cause their death, Kaska noted.

It is not right to dig the beach and take it to the sea to help them get out of their nests, according to Kaska.

“When the turtle hatches, both the smell of blood and food remains on it. If they are not cleaned by crawling on the beach, they will become food for the fish as soon as they enter the sea,” he said.

The total number of nests in Muğla’s Dalyan, Fethiye and Sarıgeme districts has reached 490, according to DEKAMER.

“Nest protection activities within the framework of the project, supported by the General Directorate for Protection of Natural Assets, are carried out every year,” Kaska added.

After a 45 to 65-day incubation period, hatchlings try to reach the sea by following the moonlight as streetlamps get turned off along the shoreline during the hatching season.

Activists and officials are also on guard to ensure a safe passage for turtles whose nesting grounds are occasionally threatened by beachgoers unaware of their presence.

Türkiye, Tourism, Environment,

ARTS & LIFE Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released

Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

    Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

  2. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  3. Are we going forward or backward?

    Are we going forward or backward?

  4. Zaatari talks about archive

    Zaatari talks about archive

  5. Ball once again in president’s court

    Ball once again in president’s court
Recommended
New security measures taken at hospital doors: Health Ministry

New security measures taken at hospital doors: Health Ministry
Visitors flock to Sümela Monastery after 6 years of restoration

Visitors flock to Sümela Monastery after 6 years of restoration
US congressmen vote to make F-16 sale to Türkiye harder

US congressmen vote to make F-16 sale to Türkiye harder
July 15 landmark for Turkish democracy, history: Erdoğan

July 15 landmark for Turkish democracy, history: Erdoğan
Türkiye marks 6th anniversary of foiled coup

Türkiye marks 6th anniversary of foiled coup
Over 1 million Germans visited Antalya in 2022

Over 1 million Germans visited Antalya in 2022
WORLD Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73.

ECONOMY BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments

BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments

Two U.S. agencies fined Bank of America a total of $225 million on charges it wrongfully froze unemployment and other public benefit programs at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPORTS Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with Istanbul Başakşehir on July 14 after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.