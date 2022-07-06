Firms’ FX assets rose in March

  • July 06 2022 07:00:00

Firms’ FX assets rose in March

ANKARA
Firms’ FX assets rose in March

The Central Bank data on the foreign exchange assets and liabilities of non-financial companies showed that those firms’ assets increased by $349 million, while their liabilities decreased by $5.9 billion in April from March.

Accordingly, the net foreign exchange deficit was $105 billion indicating a decrease of $6.3 billion from March.

On the asset side, while deposits held in domestic banks decreased by $756 million, export receivables and direct investments abroad increased by $822 million and $282 million, respectively. Accordingly, assets recorded an increase of $349 million.

On the liability side, import payables increased by $1.5 billion, but domestic loans and external loans (excluding trade credits) decreased by $5 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively. Consequently, liabilities recorded a decrease of $5.9 billion.

In April, short-term domestic loans decreased by $185 million, the Central Bank data also showed.

Turkish,

WORLD UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media

    Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media

  2. Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones

    Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones

  3. Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

    Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

  4. Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

    Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

  5. Erdoğan, Draghi meet in Ankara, discuss ties

    Erdoğan, Draghi meet in Ankara, discuss ties
Recommended
SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US

SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in US
Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain
Turkish Airlines resumes ‘Touristanbul’

Turkish Airlines resumes ‘Touristanbul’
Automotive market expands in June

Automotive market expands in June
Suez Canal records highest ever annual revenue of $7 bln

Suez Canal records highest ever annual revenue of $7 bln
Sri Lanka keeps schools closed

Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
WORLD UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces two high-stakes encounters in parliament on July 6 after his government was rocked by the shock departures of two senior ministers.
ECONOMY Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi Arabia has announced it was disbursing billions of dollars directly to citizens to ease the effects of inflation amid growing online expressions of frustration over rising prices.

SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.