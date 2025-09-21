Firms fined 1.9 billion Turkish Liras in price, stockpiling inspections

Firms fined 1.9 billion Turkish Liras in price, stockpiling inspections

ISTANBUL
Firms fined 1.9 billion Turkish Liras in price, stockpiling inspections

The Trade Ministry imposed approximately 1.87 billion Turkish Liras ($45.3 million) in fines between January and August this year following inspections targeting excessive pricing, stockpiling and price labeling violations.

According to the Ministry, in the first eight months of the year, 371,525 businesses and 23.22 million products were inspected in relation to excessive pricing, stockpiling, price labeling and consumer protection, resulting in fines totaling 1.87 billion liras.

In August alone, authorities inspected 8,957 businesses and issued 12.2 million liras in fines for unfair commercial practices, stockpiling and excessive pricing.

From January to August, 77,405 individuals and legal entities in sectors including automotive, real estate, jewelry and retail were inspected. Jewelry sector inspections resulted in 17.9 million liras in fines, the real estate sector faced 47.9 million liras, and the automotive sector 87.5 million liras. Violations related to commercial electronic communications and working hours led to 27.7 million liras in fines.

By region, 6.6 million products were inspected in Istanbul, 3.9 million in Ankara and 3.4 million in Antalya. In Istanbul alone, 140,814 non-compliant products resulted in 508.6 million liras in fines.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

    UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

  2. France recognizes Palestinian state at UN

    France recognizes Palestinian state at UN

  3. US envoy to UN vows to 'defend every inch of NATO territory'

    US envoy to UN vows to 'defend every inch of NATO territory'

  4. $100B trade volume between Türkiye, US 'our common goal': Erdoğan

    $100B trade volume between Türkiye, US 'our common goal': Erdoğan

  5. Syrian president says US Congress must act to cement sanctions removal

    Syrian president says US Congress must act to cement sanctions removal
Recommended
Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August

Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August
Google faces court battle over breakup of ad tech business

Google faces court battle over breakup of ad tech business
Kahuna raises $100 million funding from Revo Capital

Kahuna raises $100 million funding from Revo Capital
Silver emerges as new wedding gift amid soaring gold prices

Silver emerges as new wedding gift amid soaring gold prices
Consumer confidence index edges down in September

Consumer confidence index edges down in September
UK approves plans for new runway at Gatwick Airport

UK approves plans for new runway at Gatwick Airport
Nissan is developing self-driving technology

Nissan is developing self-driving technology
WORLD UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday slammed Israel’s continued illegal settlements in the Palestinian West Bank, calling them "morally, legally, and politically intolerable."
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August

Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August

Some 6.97 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in August, marking a 2.05 percent year-on-year increase, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry released on Sept. 22.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿