Firefighting efforts intensify as forest fires rage in Türkiye's western provinces

İZMİR

Multiple forest fires continue to burn in western provinces Aydın, İzmir and Manisa, with firefighters working tirelessly to contain the spreading flames.

In Aydın's Bozdoğan district, aerial and ground teams are combating a fire that broke out in the upper parts of Alhisar neighborhood on Friday.

The blaze has intensified near the border of Muğla's Kavaklıdere district, affecting several villages. Authorities have evacuated some homes in Örmepınar neighborhood as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, İzmir province is battling fires in three districts. A major blaze in Karşıyaka, which started on Thursday, has spread to residential areas and an industrial zone, forcing the evacuation of three neighborhoods.

Firefighting helicopters equipped with night-vision capabilities were deployed overnight, and the efforts resumed in the morning with the aid of two planes and seven helicopters.

In Urla’s Balıklıova neighborhood and Menderes’ Sasal neighborhood in Izmir, additional fires broke out in scrubland and forested areas on Saturday.

Ground crews fought the flames throughout the night, and as day broke, aerial support was deployed to control the fires.

Firefighters remain committed to bringing these blazes under control.

In Manisa province, a forest fire that began on Wednesday in Gordes district has spread to Salihli and Golmarmara districts.

The İzmir Regional Directorate of Forestry has deployed significant resources, including 7 helicopters, 66 fire trucks, and 550 personnel to combat the flames. Several villages have been evacuated for safety.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as firefighters work to bring the situation under control. The cause of the fires remains under investigation.