Firefighting efforts intensify as forest fires rage in Türkiye's western provinces

Firefighting efforts intensify as forest fires rage in Türkiye's western provinces

İZMİR
Firefighting efforts intensify as forest fires rage in Türkiyes western provinces

Multiple forest fires continue to burn in western provinces Aydın, İzmir and Manisa, with firefighters working tirelessly to contain the spreading flames.

In Aydın's Bozdoğan district, aerial and ground teams are combating a fire that broke out in the upper parts of Alhisar neighborhood on Friday.

The blaze has intensified near the border of Muğla's Kavaklıdere district, affecting several villages. Authorities have evacuated some homes in Örmepınar neighborhood as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, İzmir province is battling fires in three districts. A major blaze in Karşıyaka, which started on Thursday, has spread to residential areas and an industrial zone, forcing the evacuation of three neighborhoods.

Firefighting helicopters equipped with night-vision capabilities were deployed overnight, and the efforts resumed in the morning with the aid of two planes and seven helicopters.

In Urla’s Balıklıova neighborhood and Menderes’ Sasal neighborhood in Izmir, additional fires broke out in scrubland and forested areas on Saturday.

Ground crews fought the flames throughout the night, and as day broke, aerial support was deployed to control the fires.

Firefighters remain committed to bringing these blazes under control.

In Manisa province, a forest fire that began on Wednesday in Gordes district has spread to Salihli and Golmarmara districts.

The İzmir Regional Directorate of Forestry has deployed significant resources, including 7 helicopters, 66 fire trucks, and 550 personnel to combat the flames. Several villages have been evacuated for safety.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as firefighters work to bring the situation under control. The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

Wildfire,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP mulls term limits for MPs, mayors

CHP mulls term limits for MPs, mayors
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP mulls term limits for MPs, mayors

    CHP mulls term limits for MPs, mayors

  2. Turkish footballer Turan ‘confronts’ past and career in doc

    Turkish footballer Turan ‘confronts’ past and career in doc

  3. Number of unaccompanied Gaza children ‘far exceeds UN estimates’

    Number of unaccompanied Gaza children ‘far exceeds UN estimates’

  4. Docs on migration records most popular in state archives

    Docs on migration records most popular in state archives

  5. Erdoğan vows to bolster Türkiye against quake threat

    Erdoğan vows to bolster Türkiye against quake threat
Recommended
CHP mulls term limits for MPs, mayors

CHP mulls term limits for MPs, mayors
Turkish footballer Turan ‘confronts’ past and career in doc

Turkish footballer Turan ‘confronts’ past and career in doc
Docs on migration records most popular in state archives

Docs on migration records most popular in state archives
Erdoğan vows to bolster Türkiye against quake threat

Erdoğan vows to bolster Türkiye against quake threat
Ministry releases guide amid growing mpox outbreak

Ministry releases guide amid growing mpox outbreak
Security forces neutralize 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Security forces 'neutralize' 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
WORLD Number of unaccompanied Gaza children ‘far exceeds UN estimates’

Number of unaccompanied Gaza children ‘far exceeds UN estimates’

The U.S.-based International Rescue Committee (IRC) has expressed concern that the actual number of unaccompanied children in the war-torn Gaza Strip is likely far higher than the 17,000 estimated by the U.N.'s child agency.

ECONOMY X to shutter local operations in Brazil

X to shutter local operations in Brazil

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, will shutter its local operations in Brazil following a bitter legal tussle over the platform's rights and responsibilities, owner Elon Musk said on Aug. 17.

SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
﻿