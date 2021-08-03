Firefighters battling to contain wildfires in southwest Turkey

ANKARA

Firefighters in southwestern Turkey on Aug. 2 continued their efforts to put out wildfires that have threatened populated areas in the Bodrum and Milas districts of the coastal Muğla province.

A fire started in a forested region of the Beyciler area and rapidly spread to several other neighborhoods due to the wind.

Some of the houses located in the fire-struck areas are now unusable, and some locals were seen fighting to save their livestock.

Only authorized vehicles are allowed into the region, where locals and firefighters work side by side to contain the blaze.



Volunteer support

In the neighborhoods of Yukarı Mazi and Aşağı Mazi, heavy smoke and rapidly changing wind directions make firefighting more challenging.

Volunteer citizens along with firefighting forces do their best to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

Turkish president praises his Croatian counterpart for solidarity

In a phone call Monday, the Turkish and Croatian presidents discussed the challenges of wildfires in addition to bilateral relations, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

The directorate said in a statement that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Zoran Milanovic exchanged views on cooperation in the fight against wildfires as well as bilateral ties.

Erdoğan thanked Milanovic for his solidarity with Turkey and support, referring to a firefighting plane the Balkans country sent, and said alliance relations carry more meaning at such times.