Fire zones in country's southeast declared disaster areas

Fire zones in country's southeast declared disaster areas

ANKARA
Fire zones in countrys southeast declared disaster areas

The areas affected by the agricultural fires in the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakır and Mardin are now officially classified as "disaster areas" and a total of 5 million Turkish Liras ($152,500) in emergency aid has been allocated to families affected by the fires, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has announced.

In a recent statement, AFAD highlighted that the Köksalan and Bağacık neighborhoods in the Çınar district of Diyarbakır, along with the Yücebağ and Yetkinler neighborhoods in Mazıdağı district of Mardin, suffered significant damage due to the fires.

The fires have resulted in the tragic loss of 15 lives and extensive damage to agricultural lands and livestock. In response, the neighborhoods hit by the fires have been designated as "Disaster Zones Affecting General Life."

To address the urgent needs of those affected, AFAD has dispatched 3 million liras to Diyarbakır and 2 million liras to Mardin. This financial support aims to aid the families of the deceased and those impacted by the fires.

Moreover, an additional 55 million liras, including 50 million liras specifically earmarked for agricultural and livestock damage, have been transferred to the region by the presidency. This funding is intended to help restore the livelihoods of those affected.

“We continue to stand by our nation with all the means of our state and to heal the wounds of our citizens who were damaged in the fires. Once again, we wish God's mercy to our citizens who lost their lives, our condolences to their relatives and families, and our get well wishes to all our citizens affected by the fire,” AFAD said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle
LATEST NEWS

  1. Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

    Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

  2. Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

    Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

  3. England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

    England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

  4. Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

    Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

  5. Mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing

    Mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing
Recommended
Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle
Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine
Sunken fighter aircraft found in depths of Mediterranean sea

Sunken fighter aircraft found in depths of Mediterranean sea
Students return to renowned school a year after restoration

Students return to renowned school a year after restoration
Antalya breaks 30-year sea turtle nesting record

Antalya breaks 30-year sea turtle nesting record
Türkiye condemns deadly Israeli strike on school in Gaza

Türkiye condemns deadly Israeli strike on school in Gaza
Erdoğan, Orban discuss ties, regional issues

Erdoğan, Orban discuss ties, regional issues
WORLD Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Parts of South Korea were battered by record rainfall typically seen just once every 200 years, the country's weather agency told AFP Wednesday, with the interior ministry reporting four dead.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS England ready to grasp shot at history in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Three Lions are sensing their shot at history in Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final against a Netherlands side hitting their stride in Dortmund.
﻿