Fire suppression pond in Amanos Mountains dazes visitors

HATAY

A fire suppression pond in southern Hatay province's Amanos Mountains amazes domestic and foreign tourists with its resemblance to an evil eye amulet.

The pond, located in a pine forest on the mountain, is about 25 meters in diameter and 3 meters in depth.

It is also called "the eye of nature" by locals due to its resemblance to an evil eye amulet.