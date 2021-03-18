Fire ravages village in northeastern Turkey

ARTVİN

A fire broke out in a village in Turkey’s northeastern Artvin province, damaging at least 60 houses and killing 30 livestock, according to the local governorate on March 17.

In a statement, the Artvin Governor’s Office said the fire erupted in the Dereiçi village of Yusufeli district.

Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı said on social media that the fire has been largely taken under control and the Disaster and Emergency

Management Presidency (AFAD) has sent an emergency aid of 1 million Turkish lira (around $132,000).

The cause of the fire remains unknown, Çataklı said.





