Fire on cargo ship on Marmara Sea kills two

Fire on cargo ship on Marmara Sea kills two

ISTANBUL
Fire on cargo ship on Marmara Sea kills two

A fire that erupted in the engine room of a dry cargo ship en route from the northwestern city of Yalova to Bulgaria killed two workers off Sedef Island on Oct. 31.

According to a statement from the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, the deceased workers, identified as Hüseyin Aydemir and Gökhan Kan, were among the 17 personnel and eight shipyard workers on board at the time of the incident.

Coastal safety teams responded to deploy an evacuation boat and two tugboats to assist with firefighting efforts. The blaze was ultimately brought under control by the intervention teams.

In the aftermath of the fire, the prosecutor's office has initiated a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The vessel was subsequently towed to the anchorage area in Istanbul's Kartal district.

The bodies of Aydemir and Kan have been transported to the morgue of the forensic medicine institution in Istanbul for autopsy procedures.

Marmara,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

    Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

  2. Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

    Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

  3. PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

    PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

  4. Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

    Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

  5. Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations

    Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations
Recommended
Türkiye calls for fresh perspective on EU relations

Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations
Türkiye hails African countries’ steadfast stance on Palestinian issue: Erdoğan

Türkiye hails African countries’ steadfast stance on Palestinian issue: Erdoğan
İzmir remembers victims of devastating earthquake in 2020

İzmir remembers victims of devastating earthquake in 2020
Türkiye neutralizes nearly 200 PKK members after Ankara attack

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nearly 200 PKK members after Ankara attack
Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place
Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza
WORLD Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

A Russian bombardment of a building in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv on Oct. 29 killed at least two people and wounded 34, the local governor said.

ECONOMY Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

The number of mobile phone subscribers in Türkiye is expected to reach 99.7 million in 2027, surpassing the population of 179 countries, according to projections by the government.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿