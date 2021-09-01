Fire in Istanbul industrial site damages 50 factories

  September 01 2021

ISTANBUL
A huge fire broke out in Istanbul on Aug. 31, damaging more than 50 factories.

Flames broke out at a factory in an industrial site in İkitelli neighborhood on the European side of the province. Its source is yet to be determined.

A 140-strong firefighter team, backed by 61 fire trucks, had been tackling the fire, which was extinguished after almost eight hours, experiencing occasional explosions.

While the teams were having difficulty in responding to the fire with the effect of the wind, support was requested for intervention from the air.

A business owner was injured trying to put out the blaze, which spread to an entire block that consists of nearly 30 factories with chemicals such as paint, oil and thinner. The injured man was taken to Bağcılar State Hospital by the medical teams.

Efforts to cool the fire zone are underway while an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Visiting the industrial site where the fire broke out, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu received information about the latest situation on the fire from firefighters.

İmamoğlu said that two firefighters were also affected by the smoke.

