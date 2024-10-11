Fire detection system to be installed at Haydarpaşa Station

ISTANBUL

Authorities in Istanbul are taking significant steps to bolster fire safety at the historic Haydarpaşa Train Station, with Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announcing plans for a new fire detection and suppression system as part of its ongoing renovation.

The system, endorsed by various fire departments, is designed to detect fires and prevent them from spreading and escalating until the units arrive on the scene.

“Application studies on fire detection and extinguishing systems in the field are still under progress,” Uraloğlu said in a response to the parliamentary question raised by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) MP Fethi Açıkel.

According to Uraloğlu, the ongoing restoration efforts include repairs to the roof, attic, two towers, waiting area, facing bricks, stained glass, wooden windows and shutters, as well as the installation of facade lighting and reinforcement work. He emphasized that no modifications or additions have been made beyond these repair efforts.

Following the completion of the restoration works, train services will resume at the site, Uraloğlu noted.

Inaugurated 116 years ago, this iconic structure has since stood as one of Türkiye’s most magnificent landmark edifices.

However, the station suffered grave damage due to a devastating fire on Nov. 28, 2010, resulting in the collapse of its roof and rendering several sections unusable.

The years-long restoration works at the site are set to be completed this year, including the archaeological site where findings from the excavations will be exhibited, Uraloğlu revealed earlier on July 3.