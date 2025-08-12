Fintech, gaming, AI dominate Türkiye's startup investments in first half

ISTANBUL

Fintech, gaming and artificial intelligence emerged as the top draws in Türkiye's startup ecosystem during the first half of 2025, with expectations for continued funding in these sectors amid a selective investor landscape.

According to the Startups.watch Türkiye Startup Ecosystem Q2 Report, 91 investment rounds brought in a total of $211 million in the period.

Fintech led with $97.1 million, followed by gaming at $72.4 million and AI at $12.6 million, marking the trio as the highest-funded areas.

Industry figures predict that in the year's second half, investors will remain picky, favoring ventures with solid foundations.

They also highlight Türkiye's young, tech-savvy population as a magnet for long-term opportunities.

Boğaziçi Ventures CEO Barış Özistek told Anadolu Agency that the gaming sector maintains its strong momentum.

"The gaming sector continues its robust performance. It's one of the most active markets globally and keeps attracting international investors, with fintech following a similar path," he said.

Özistek anticipates accelerated investments in AI infrastructure and applications, digital health and robotics this year.

"The second half will be more active, but matching last year's investment volumes in size will be tough. Gaming and fintech remained leaders in the first half. Türkiye needs AI to take the lead vertically; that's the global trend, and we can't go against it," he added.

He noted strengths in gaming, fintech, retail tech and defense, with growth in AI applications, digital health, mobility and industrial tech, though high-capital fields like biotech lag behind.

Referencing a TÜSİAD Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Working Group report, Özistek said, "When we evaluate Türkiye for a startup's birth, product testing in the market, perfecting it and scaling globally with the home country as base, it's among the top 10 in the EMEA region."

He advised entrepreneurs to focus on using AI to transform various fields, create value and scale businesses worldwide.

212 Founding Partner Ali Karabey described the ecosystem as resilient against global economic fluctuations in the first half.

He pointed out fintech and AI leading in deal numbers, with gaming topping in value.

"In the remainder of the year, we expect investors to stay selective, turning to more solidly grounded business models. Investments will continue in strategic areas such as fintech and AI, while energy tech and climate-focused solutions will draw more attention. In summary, recovery signals in the entrepreneurship ecosystem are getting stronger. We're in the second half with a selective but stable investment atmosphere, where globally potent startups will keep getting support," Karabey said.

Karabey emphasized the ecosystem's momentum in fintech, gaming and AI over recent years, building a competitive structure in product quality and talent pool.

Citing Startups.watch data on the $211 million across 91 rounds in the first six months, he noted, "This volume lifts Türkiye above markets like Romania and Bulgaria, though behind Poland and Czechia. In deal count, Türkiye ranks in the CEE region's top five, sustaining early-stage dynamism. As one of the few countries with unicorn history, Türkiye has seen a slowdown in major exits over the last two years, but early-stage activity and rising entrepreneur quality offer strong future potential. The abundance of young, tech-inclined population makes Türkiye an attractive ecosystem for investors, offering long-term opportunities."

Karabey stressed AI integration as a key boost to startups' competitiveness, with investor interest shifting toward AI-based solutions. He added that ventures incorporating AI into their models stand out more easily in the market.