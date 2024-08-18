Fines totaling 165 million liras imposed for misleading ads

ANKARA
In the first eight months of the year, the Advertising Board imposed 165 million Turkish Liras in administrative fines on companies for misleading advertising or unfair commercial practices.

In a statement, the Trade Ministry noted that 128 of the 138 files discussed in the August meeting of the Advertising Board were found to be in violation of the legislation and that a total administrative fine of 16.2 million liras, together with an advertising suspension penalty on the advertisements and commercial practices in question, was imposed.

The statement added that the board issued opinions and assessments on 1,202 files in the eight-month period. In 1,055 files found to be misleading advertising or unfair commercial practices, the board imposed an administrative fine of 165 million liras as well as a suspension penalty.

The statement also said that the board decided to impose administrative sanctions on search engine results that are misleading to consumers.

"It has been evaluated that the price information in the result displayed as a result of a search on an online search engine and the price information on the website directly accessed through this result are different, therefore the search result in question is deceptive and misleading to consumers, and it has been decided to impose a suspension and administrative fine on advertisements and promotions that offer misleading price offers of the foreign company operating in the tourism sector," it read.

