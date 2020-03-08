Fındık, the puppy in school uniform, has died

ISTANBUL

Fındık (Hazelnut) the puppy, a popular dog who became known for attending classes dressed in a school uniform in Tokat province, has died.

Fındık had been receiving treatment in a veterinary clinic in capital Ankara for a while due to the canine distemper, a viral disease of dogs that affects puppies.

In an emotional Instagram post, veterinary technician Yağmur Denli announced that Fındık passed away on March 7.

“The tiny body of Fındık could not withstand this disease anymore. Fındık gave up. We lost the three-week struggle. We did everything we could, and despite all the interventions, we couldn't save him,” she said.

“We succumbed to the damn disease. In this process, we would like to thank thousands of people who cooperate with us. Sleep peacefully, my angel,” she added.

Fındık was found in a cemetery in the northern province of Tokat’s Turhal district and he was the latest addition to a village school with 37 students.

He used to live in a shelter built in the garden of the school, occasionally attended classes and enjoyed a pleasant time with the students.