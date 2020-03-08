Fındık, the puppy in school uniform, has died

  • March 08 2020 11:45:00

Fındık, the puppy in school uniform, has died

ISTANBUL
Fındık, the puppy in school uniform, has died

Fındık (Hazelnut) the puppy, a popular dog who became known for attending classes dressed in a school uniform in Tokat province, has died.

Fındık had been receiving treatment in a veterinary clinic in capital Ankara for a while due to the canine distemper, a viral disease of dogs that affects puppies.

In an emotional Instagram post, veterinary technician Yağmur Denli announced that Fındık passed away on March 7.

Rescued puppy attends classes in village school dressed in uniform
Rescued puppy attends classes in village school dressed in uniform

“The tiny body of Fındık could not withstand this disease anymore. Fındık gave up. We lost the three-week struggle. We did everything we could, and despite all the interventions, we couldn't save him,” she said.

“We succumbed to the damn disease. In this process, we would like to thank thousands of people who cooperate with us. Sleep peacefully, my angel,” she added.

Fındık was found in a cemetery in the northern province of Tokat’s Turhal district and he was the latest addition to a village school with 37 students.

He used to live in a shelter built in the garden of the school, occasionally attended classes and enjoyed a pleasant time with the students.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'

    Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'

  2. Turkey rejects Arab League's baseless claims

    Turkey rejects Arab League's baseless claims

  3. Ankara urges EU to keep promises under 2016 deal

    Ankara urges EU to keep promises under 2016 deal

  4. Saudi Arabia detains top royal family members: Report

    Saudi Arabia detains top royal family members: Report

  5. Turkey sees no violations of ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

    Turkey sees no violations of ceasefire in Syria's Idlib
Recommended
Turkish citizen dies of coronavirus in France

Turkish citizen dies of coronavirus in France
Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Idlib, migrants

Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Idlib, migrants
Turkey condemns ‘heinous attack’ in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns ‘heinous attack’ in Afghanistan
Turkey sees no violations of ceasefire in Syrias Idlib

Turkey sees no violations of ceasefire in Syria's Idlib
Turkey postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum due to coronavirus

Turkey postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum due to coronavirus
Opposition parties welcome Turkey-Russia truce accord

Opposition parties welcome Turkey-Russia truce accord
WORLD Greek Cypriot police use tear gas at bicommunal protest against crossing closure

Greek Cypriot police use tear gas at bicommunal protest against crossing closure

Greek Cypriot police sprayed tear gas on March 7 as several hundred people protested against the closure of crossings on the divided island's ceasefire line over coronavirus fears.
ECONOMY Turkey airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkey airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkey welcomed 26.2 million air passengers in the first two months of 2020, the state airport authority announced on March 6. 
SPORTS EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes Larkin named MVP for sixth time

EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes' Larkin named MVP for sixth time

Turkey's Anadolu Efes superstar Shane Larkin earned the most valuable player (MVP) honor for the sixth time this season in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on March 7.