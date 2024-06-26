Finance Ministry warns against AI-generated videos

ANKARA

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has announced that videos in which minister Mehmet Şimşek was impersonated using artificial intelligence to give investment advice have been removed from social media following numerous complaints.

In a statement on June 26, the ministry highlighted the growing threat of AI fraud, emphasizing it as "one of the most significant dangers of our time."

The statement noted that malicious actors are increasingly using AI software to create deceptive videos, featuring well-known personalities to disseminate false messages.

"It is very difficult to understand that these fraud videos that spread rapidly are fake. In order to avoid victimization, we invite all our citizens to be more careful than ever and warn them not to invest by believing such videos," read the statement.

The ministry assured the public that the AI-generated videos, in which Şimşek appeared to provide bogus investment advice, have been taken down from social media platforms after their complaints were lodged.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and cautious, stressing the importance of verifying the authenticity of any investment advice received through social media channels.