Finance Minister Şimşek to meet investors in Hong Kong

ISTANBUL
Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek is set to meet leading investors in Hong Kong as part of the Asian Financial Forum.

Following recent engagements in London and New York, Şimşek will continue his outreach to global financial circles in Asia.

According to ministry officials, Şimşek will speak on Jan. 26 at a panel titled “Fostering Cooperation for Shared Success” during the forum, which brings together prominent institutional investors, portfolio managers, and senior economists.

In addition to his participation in the forum, Şimşek is scheduled to hold official meetings with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and Financial Services and Treasury Secretary Christopher Hui Ching-yu.

He is also expected to meet one-on-one with Zou Ciayi, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

 

Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two
