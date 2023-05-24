Finance Minister Nebati slams opposition for ‘attacking economy’

Finance Minister Nebati slams opposition for ‘attacking economy’

ANKARA
Finance Minister Nebati slams opposition for ‘attacking economy’

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has accused the opposition of “systematically and hysterically” attacking the Turkish economy in order to influence the result of the presidential election to be held on May 28.

On Twitter, Nebati responded to what he described as the opposition circles’ groundless claims that the economic outlook will worsen if President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is reelected.

“It is now necessary to make those vote hunters, doomsayers and those who only seek their self-interest come to senses,” Nebati wrote, citing several macroeconomic data to show the state of the Turkish economy.

Nebati noted that the Turkish economy grew while the global economy contracted during the pandemic, recording a GDP growth rate of 11.4 percent in 2021 and expanding 5.6 percent in 2022 when the commodity prices skyrocketed in the world due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He hailed the gradually rising job creation in Türkiye at a time when a number of economies suffer from job losses, adding that the number of employed increased by 1.5 million people over a year as of March to 31.5 million.

Despite the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes, which rattled 11 southern provinces, industrial production grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023 from the previous quarter, Nebati said. “This data alone is a clear indication of how sound the fundamentals of our economy are.”

Nebati also stressed that the budget performance in 2022 was one of the best in the past 20 years.

“Nobody should have any doubts that we will bring public finance indicators, including the budget and borrowing that will be affected by the earthquakes back to the levels where they were in a short period of time,” he said.

TÜRKIYE Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff

Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff
LATEST NEWS

  1. Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff

    Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff

  2. Four-way joint center to be established in N Syria: Minister

    Four-way joint center to be established in N Syria: Minister

  3. S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

    S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

  4. Russia claims it repelled one of war's most serious cross-border attacks

    Russia claims it repelled one of war's most serious cross-border attacks

  5. DeSantis set to make presidential campaign announcement

    DeSantis set to make presidential campaign announcement
Recommended
Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties
Sinopec enters Sri Lankas fuel market

Sinopec enters Sri Lanka's fuel market
Chinese carmakers making inroads into Turkish market

Chinese carmakers making inroads into Turkish market
Turkish Airlines helps companies boost exports

Turkish Airlines helps companies boost exports
Retail sales volume increases

Retail sales volume increases
Türkiye to explore oil in eastern Black Sea: Minister

Türkiye to explore oil in eastern Black Sea: Minister
WORLD S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

South Korea was set to launch its first commercial-grade satellite Wednesday as rival North Korea pushed plans forward to place its first military spy satellite into orbit.

ECONOMY Chinese carmakers making inroads into Turkish market

Chinese carmakers making inroads into Turkish market

Chinese carmakers are increasing their share in the Turkish market, boosting sales by nearly tenfold since the start of the year.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”