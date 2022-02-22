Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

  • February 22 2022 09:17:00

Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

ANKARA
Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Feb. 21 met with delegations of Turkish exporters and automotive distributors.

“We have held an inclusive consultation meeting on our recent policies and actual topics, particularly Turkey Economy Model focused on investments, production, exports and employment,” Nebati said in a tweet.

He also hosted a delegation led by the Authorized Automotive Dealers Association (OYDER) head Turgay Mersin.

This year, Turkey’s annual exports target is $250 billion, the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM) head İsmail Gülle said after the meeting.

“We should increase monthly exports by $2.1 billion every month compared to the same month last year to reach that target,” he said. “We have achieved this in January.”

TURKEY Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine

Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

    Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

  2. Putin recognizes independence of separatists, orders troops to eastern Ukraine

    Putin recognizes independence of separatists, orders troops to eastern Ukraine

  3. Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

    Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

  4. Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

    Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

  5. Turkey’s climate law to be prepared swiftly, says minister

    Turkey’s climate law to be prepared swiftly, says minister
Recommended
Foreign visitors more than doubled last month

Foreign visitors more than doubled last month
Ukraine showdown casts shadow over Qatar gas summit

Ukraine showdown casts shadow over Qatar gas summit
Rents reach super-high levels across United States

Rents reach super-high levels across United States
Eurozone growth jumps as pandemic restrictions ease

Eurozone growth jumps as pandemic restrictions ease
Thailand’s economy rebounds in final quarter

Thailand’s economy rebounds in final quarter
Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules

Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules
WORLD Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban

Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban

Former President Donald Trump’s social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched on Feb. 21 as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech, a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
ECONOMY Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Feb. 21 met with delegations of Turkish exporters and automotive distributors.
SPORTS Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia, kicking off his 2022 campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti in Dubai on Feb. 21. 