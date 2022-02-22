Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

ANKARA

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Feb. 21 met with delegations of Turkish exporters and automotive distributors.

“We have held an inclusive consultation meeting on our recent policies and actual topics, particularly Turkey Economy Model focused on investments, production, exports and employment,” Nebati said in a tweet.

He also hosted a delegation led by the Authorized Automotive Dealers Association (OYDER) head Turgay Mersin.

This year, Turkey’s annual exports target is $250 billion, the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM) head İsmail Gülle said after the meeting.

“We should increase monthly exports by $2.1 billion every month compared to the same month last year to reach that target,” he said. “We have achieved this in January.”