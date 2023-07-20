Türkiye, UAE ink 13 agreements worth $50.7 bln during Erdoğan's visit

ANKARA

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates have signed deals worth $50.7 billion as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan rounded off a three-country tour of the Gulf.

“Today we have witnessed the signings of several strategic agreements and (memoranda of understandings) worth a total of $50.7 billion to further cement ties between the UAE and Türkiye,” Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek tweeted late Wednesday.

The agreements involve export financing, earthquake bonds, energy, defense and other sectors.

Erdoğan embarked on a tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE on Tuesday, seeking trade and investment opportunities.