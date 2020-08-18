Film to narrate Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Solidarity between Turkey and Azerbaijan during Turkey’s War of Independence is set to be adapted on the silver screen.

Skala Production’s 'Gold Train' aims to reveal the story of cooperation between the two countries during the war, which started on May 19, 1919, till the proclamation of the republic on Oct. 29, 1923.

The film is a joint venture, and its shooting is scheduled to begin in March 2021.

It will narrate the story of a special team brought together by Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Turkish commander Kazım Karabekir and Azerbaijani statesman Nariman Narimanov.

The movie, whose focus is on this team's mission to deliver Baku's aid to Ankara, is expected to be released in April 2022.