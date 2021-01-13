Filiz Çağman, famous Turkish historian, dies at 81

  • January 13 2021 07:00:00

Filiz Çağman, famous Turkish historian, dies at 81

ISTANBUL
Filiz Çağman, famous Turkish historian, dies at 81

Turkish historian Filiz Çağman, one of the world’s leading experts on manuscripts and miniature art, died on Jan. 11 at the age of 81.

Retired in 2005, Çağman worked for 41 years at Istanbul’s Topkapı Palace, one of the most famous landmarks of Istanbul that once housed Ottoman sultans while the city was the capital of the empire.

She was the first female director of the palace and was one of the people who contributed greatly toward the repair and reconstruction of the site.

Born in 1940 in the northwestern province of Edirne, Çağman graduated from the Istanbul University’s Faculty of Letters Institute of Aesthetics and Art History in Turkish and Islamic discipline in 1964.

Between 1964 and 1997, Çağman worked as a manuscript, miniature and calligraphy specialist at the Topkapı Palace Manuscripts Library. She brought to light the rare works in the collection and opened it to national and international researchers.

In 1971, she received the title of doctor from the Istanbul University with her thesis titled “Topkapı Palace Museum Library Treasury No. 762 Miniatures of Nizami Hamse.”

She organized many national and well-attended Art History Research Communication Seminars at the Topkapı Palace Museum for more than 10 years.

Together with her colleagues, Nurhan Atasoy and Zeren Tanındı, Çağman produced works on miniature and bookbinding. Apart from the miniature manuscripts, which was her main field of expertise, she also worked on the Ehl-i Hiref organization of the palace.

Çağman was appointed as the museum director of Topkapı Palace in 1997, during which she worked on collections in other parts of Topkapı Palace as well for many years and revealed unknown details about various works. She retired from her post in 2005.

After her house was damaged in the 1999 Marmara earthquake, she moved to the palace and settled herself in a room.

“After the earthquake, I decided not to go home again because my home was on the Anatolian side. I thought I would never be able to come here if the expected big Istanbul earthquake occurred. A phobia occurred,” Çağman had said in an interview she gave to daily Milliyet.

In 2001, she was awarded a gold medal by the Spanish (Catalan) “Anticuarios Reales Atarazanos” Foundation. In 2002, she won the Vehbi Koç Award in the field of “Historical and Cultural Heritage” to Topkapı Palace Museum.

After she retired from the Topkapı Palace, she started working as a consultant for Istanbul’s Sakıp Sabancı Museum. With Nazan Ölçer and David Roxburgh, she co-curated the exhibition titled “Turks: A Journey of a Thousand Years 600-1600,” which opened at the Royal Academy of Arts in London in January 2005 and attracted great attention.

Çağman spent the last years of her life in Edirne, where she was born.

She was buried yesterday after the funeral held in the city.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

  2. CHP leader to launch counter lawsuit against president

    CHP leader to launch counter lawsuit against president

  3. Turkish-American reportedly tapped for US Treasury chief of staff

    Turkish-American reportedly tapped for US Treasury chief of staff

  4. Giant EXPO area to turn into a movie studio

    Giant EXPO area to turn into a movie studio

  5. President Erdoğan urges EU for positive agenda

    President Erdoğan urges EU for positive agenda
Recommended
Netflix announces 70 star-packed 2021 films

Netflix announces 70 star-packed 2021 films
Antalya becomes Iranian film hub

Antalya becomes Iranian film hub
21st International Turkish Film Festival to begin June 20

21st International Turkish Film Festival to begin June 20
90s Turkish pop lifting spirits during pandemic

90s Turkish pop lifting spirits during pandemic
Craftsman keeping tradition of repairing antique carpets alive

Craftsman keeping tradition of repairing antique carpets alive
Sex and the City revival coming on HBO

'Sex and the City' revival coming on HBO
WORLD Chinese province of 37 mln declares emergency to control virus

Chinese province of 37 mln declares 'emergency' to control virus

A Chinese province of more than 37 million declared an "emergency state" on Jan. 13 to snuff out a handful of COVID-19 cases, as the country moved decisively to contain infections.
ECONOMY Six held in defense sector corruption probe

Six held in defense sector corruption probe

Six suspects, including employees of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), were detained over corruption charges, judicial authorities announced on Jan. 12. 
SPORTS Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray advanced to the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarterfinals late on Jan. 12, eliminating Yeni Malatyaspor 7-6 on penalties.