Fifth pct chance 2023 the warmest year on record

WASHINGTON
There is a nearly 50 percent probability that 2023 will be the warmest year ever recorded and next year could be even hotter, U.S. government climate experts said on Aug. 14.

"2023 to date has been the third warmest on record," National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) chief scientist Sarah Kapnick told reporters.

"It is virtually certain - over 99 percent chance - that 2023 will rank among the five warmest years on record with a nearly 50 percent probability that 2023 will rank warmest on record," Kapnick said.

Gavin Schmidt, director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, said next year could be even hotter than this year because of the Pacific warming phenomenon known as El Nino.

"The biggest impact of El Nino will actually occur in 2024," Schmidt said. "So we're anticipating that not only is 2023 going to be exceptionally warm and possibly a record warm year, but we anticipate that 2024 will be warmer still."

The European Union's climate observatory Copernicus reported last week that July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, and NOAA figures released on Monday were in line with the EU data.

"The average global surface temperature in July was 1.12 degrees Celsius (2.02 degrees Fahrenheit) above average, ranking it as the warmest July in NOAA's 174-year record," NOAA said.

NOAA also said that global ocean surface temperatures hit a record high in July for a fourth consecutive month, as El Nino conditions that emerged in June continued.

Kate Calvin, NASA's chief scientist and senior climate advisor, said "climate change is having impacts on people and ecosystems all around the world.

"Along with changes in temperature, we're experiencing other changes in climate like sea level rise, declines in Arctic sea ice, wildfires, heavy precipitation events and more," Calvin said.

Bill Nelson, the administrator of the U.S. space agency, said it is "self-evident that the Earth is heating up.

"Mother Nature is sending us a message," Nelson said. "And that message is we better act now, before it's too late to save our climate, in other words, to save our planet."

