Fierce storm hits Istanbul, damages dozens of buildings

  • February 09 2021 08:56:00

ISTANBUL
A fierce storm hit Turkey’s largest metropolis Istanbul early on Feb. 9, damaging dozens of buildings with roofs blown away and trees lying toppled on the streets.

Following light rain, fierce storms hit Istanbul’s districts on the European side, including Sultangazi, Bakırköy, Bağcılar, Beyoğlu, Kağıthane, Bayrampaşa and Esenler districts.

The storm tore through residential neighborhoods in the Gaziosmanpaşa district, damaging buildings with roofs blown away.

The strong gusts, which lasted for a few hours, caused structural damage to several apartments in the district, but no one was injured in the incident.

A tree toppled outside the Florya Train Station due to the strong winds, but the service continued unaffected. The tree was removed by staff at the station.

In the district of Ataköy, a tree fell on a parked car, damaging the vehicle to quite an extent.

Some ferry services in the city have been canceled due to strong winds, local operators said.

Istanbul Sea Bus Company (IDO) said it has canceled some services, including lines between Istanbul and Bursa provinces.

Istanbul’s City Lines, run by the Istanbul Municipality, also canceled some services because of strong winds.

Meanwhile, a ship was dragged off the district of Zeytinburnu due to the storm that also affected the shores of the Marmara Sea.

As the ship reached the shore and ran aground, the crew was rescued by authorities.

