FM says Balkans hold strategic priority for Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on July 26 that the Balkans are not only strategic for Türkiye but also a priority area intertwined with cultural and human ties.

“The stability of the Balkans is of great importance primarily for Europe, as well as for the peace and security of neighboring regions," Fidan told a press conference following the inaugural Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul.

The meeting gathered participants from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania and Kosovo. Fidan said regional leaders showed strong interest in the proposal.

Highlighting the Balkans as a strategic crossroads, the Turkish top diplomat emphasized the region’s significance in political, economic and security matters.

Fidan said bilateral cooperation with regional countries is developing on multiple levels, with high-level contacts expanding into new areas.

“We believe that stability in the Balkans will become permanent primarily through strengthened cooperation and dialogue among regional countries. This approach is based on the principle of regional ownership,” he said.

He said the platform is a "new step in regional ownership, aiming to create a practical and effective structure that encourages honest dialogue and regular contact among all parties."

The minister expressed Türkiye's aim to create a foundation where the term Balkans is associated not with division and fragmentation, but with cooperation and solidarity.

"We exchanged views on various topics, including political developments, energy security, strengthening connectivity, regional cooperation, and capacity-building opportunities," Fidan said.

"We also evaluated the future of the Balkan Peace Platform, aiming for it to serve as a complementary format to existing initiatives in the region."

Establishing stability and prosperity across the Balkans is a top priority for Türkiye, Fidan added.

He highlighted a shared commitment to hold regular meetings and prioritize projects that will advance regional cooperation.

On decisions made during the talks, Fidan said one of the common agenda items was how the convening nations can share experiences within the EU accession process. Six of the seven participant countries are EU membership candidates.

Fidan said the platform offers a valuable forum for discussing shared experiences on EU visa and customs union policies, regional challenges tied to EU accession and awareness of sensitivities between the bloc and the Balkans.

“Historically, geographically, and culturally, these countries are a continuation of one another," Fidan said.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted the growing interest of Turkish tourists in Balkan countries. Turkish tourists rank first in visitor numbers across six Balkan countries, Fidan said, with tours to cities like Belgrade, Pristina, Skopje and Tirana becoming increasingly popular.