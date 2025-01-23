Fidan, US counterpart agree to continue cooperation based on respect, trust

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the new U.S. secretary of state, Marco Rubio, have agreed to maintain the Turkish-American relationship and act in coordination over regional matters in their first call following the appointment of the latter.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan congratulated Rubio for his new job and wished him success.

U.S. President Donald Trump had appointed the former Florida senator as the top American diplomat. Rubio’s appointment was approved by the Congress right after the inauguration of Trump on Jan. 20.

Sources said Fidan and Rubio have underlined their commitment to advance ties between Türkiye and the U.S. as two allies and on the basis of mutual respect and confidence. They have also underlined the importance of acting in coordination when it comes to regional matters.

One of the top issues the two allies will have to deal will be the status of YPG in northern Syria, which is partnering with the U.S. in the fight against ISIL. Türkiye insists that YPG, as a terror organization with aspirations to divide Syria, should disband and disarm itself. The new leadership in Syria also called on YPG to dissolve itself.

The U.S., however, expresses concerns that the fight against ISIL can be undermined if YPG is dissolved. Rubio, in his hearing at the Senate last week, underlined that the U.S.’s support to YPG will continue.

 

 

