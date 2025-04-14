Fidan, Rubio discuss Syria, Gaza and Ukraine ceasefire in phone call

Fidan, Rubio discuss Syria, Gaza and Ukraine ceasefire in phone call

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone to discuss key regional issues, including developments in Syria, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and efforts to establish a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During the call, the two top diplomats also reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on current global challenges. The discussion emphasized cooperation in addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza, where the situation remains dire.

Efforts to bring about a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine were also on the agenda, with both sides sharing perspectives on diplomatic solutions and regional stability.

﻿