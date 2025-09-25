Fidan meets with UK counterpart, Ukraine officials at UN

LONDON
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sept. 24 met with U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Ukrainian officials on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Fidan hosted Cooper at the Turkish House, Türkiye's diplomatic mission in Manhattan, to discuss bilateral relations and efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

The Turkish top diplomat also met with Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office.

Also attending the meeting was Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. Further details of the meeting were not immediately provided.

Fidan is accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the U.N.'s signature diplomatic week, where world leaders gathered to address global challenges and conduct bilateral diplomacy.

Türkiye has positioned itself as a key mediator in multiple international conflicts, leveraging its strategic location and relationships with various parties.

 

Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye
