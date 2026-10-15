Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit

Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit

BAKU
Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit

 

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the Turkish delegation walked out as Israeli President Isaac Herzog began addressing an Asian security summit in Baku on Oct. 15.

Representatives of more than 10 countries, including Türkiye, left the hall at the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Anadolu reported.

Fidan, representing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, called in his own address for member states to take a firm stance in support of Palestinian rights.

He said the forum’s commitment to peace and mutual trust could not be upheld while Israel, also a CICA member, violated Palestinians’ fundamental rights through “a systematic policy of oppression.”

“A lasting solution requires the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Fidan said.

On regional cooperation, Fidan called for expanded transport links and diversified energy corridors to strengthen economic security.

He said the Middle Corridor would facilitate trade between Asia and Europe and bolster China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The planned Development Road project would connect the Gulf to Europe through Iraq and Türkiye, supporting regional stability and prosperity, he added.

Fidan also called for closer coordination among regional organizations and backed CICA’s transformation into a fully fledged international organization.

He urged deeper cooperation in science and technology, saying artificial intelligence should support inclusive cooperation rather than conflict or monopolization.

The minister also invited high-level participation in the leaders’ summit at COP31, the U.N. climate conference Türkiye will host in Antalya in November.

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