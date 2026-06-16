Fidan in Moscow renews offer to host Ukraine talks

Fidan in Moscow renews offer to host Ukraine talks

MOSCOW
Fidan in Moscow renews offer to host Ukraine talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov shake hands during a joint press conference following their meeting in Moscow on June 16, 2026. (Photo by SERGEI ILNITSKY / POOL / AFP)

 

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on June 16 pledged that Türkiye will continue its mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, reaffirming Ankara’s readiness to host renewed peace talks.

Türkiye “will continue to provide all possible support” for efforts to resolve the conflict and contribute to mediation initiatives, Fidan said at a press conference in Moscow alongside his counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

“Our country’s fundamental priority is for the parties to return to the negotiating table,” he said. “The recent escalation in the war poses a serious risk.”

Fidan reiterated that Türkiye remains prepared to host another round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations, referencing earlier talks held in 2022 and 2025.

Lavrov, for his part, expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s role in facilitating dialogue while insisting that “the root causes of the problem must be addressed” to achieve a lasting settlement.

Later in the day, Fidan met with advisers to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including Igor Levitin and Vladimir Medinsky, and also held talks with Turkish business representatives in Russia.

Putin is expected to receive Fidan on June 17, marking the Turkish top diplomat’s first visit to Russia since May 2025.

Türkiye and Russia maintain institutional ties through a high-level cooperation council established in 2010. Bilateral trade reached $49 billion in 2025, with energy, tourism and construction among the key sectors driving economic relations.

Russian tourism to Türkiye remains a major component of the relationship, with 6.9 million visitors recorded in 2025. Cooperation also continues on major energy projects, including the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, with the project’s first reactor expected to begin operations later this year.

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Fidan awarded honorary doctorate by Moscow diplomacy institute
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