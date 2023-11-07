Fidan holds meeting with Belarusian FM

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Aleinik, the Turkish ministry has announced.

Fidan and Aleinik discussed regional developments and bilateral relations, while the Belarusian foreign minister is also expected to attend the Türkiye-Belarus Joint Economic Commission meeting during his visit to the Turkish capital Ankara on Nov. 7.

The joint press conference of the two ministers scheduled for Nov. 7 was also canceled.

In the meantime, Fidan continued to engage in diplomatic efforts to ensure a ceasefire and a permanent solution to the Israel-Hamas war.

The Turkish foreign minister late on Nov. 6 held separate phone calls with his Dutch and Czech counterparts Hanke Bruins Slot and Jan Lipavsky, respectively, to discuss the latest situation in the region.

Fidan told Slot that a full ceasefire should be declared as soon as possible and that humanitarian aid needs to be delivered to the Gaza Strip immediately.

Fidan also noted that a joint effort should be made to prevent the tension from spreading to other parts of the region.

The Turkish top diplomat told his Czech counterpart that the crimes committed by Israel against civilians in Gaza are unacceptable, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid delivery to the besieged enclave, the sources stressed.