Turkish FM intensifies diplomatic push to broker peace

Turkish FM intensifies diplomatic push to broker peace

ANKARA
Turkish FM intensifies diplomatic push to broker peace

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has continued his engagements with prominent actors to put an end to the ongoing war in the Middle East, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

Fidan recently spoke on the phone with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Ferhan Al Suud and German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul late on March 23 as part of his international efforts to end the war through diplomatic means.

In an interview with the Turkish media, Fidan underlined the need for continued engagement to this end in a bid to prevent the worsening of the situation in the Middle East and explore ways to resume the diplomatic process between the warring sides.

The United States and Israel staged an unprovoked war against Iran on Feb. 28 with the objective of changing the regime and destroying its nuclear program and missile arsenal.

Fidan embarked on a three-country tour to the Gulf over the weekend, where he had an opportunity to engage with prominent regional powers to explore ways to end the war through mediation between the warring sides.

Following his meetings in Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi, Fidan held direct talks with both Iranian and American officials as well as Egyptian, Qatari and Pakistani colleagues. According to the sources, Fidan’s engagement with these actors will continue in the coming days.

 

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