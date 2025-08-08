Fidan due in Egypt to discuss Israeli aggression on Gaza

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a one-day visit to Egypt on Aug. 9 to discuss ways to end Israeli aggression towards Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, just a day after the Israeli government announced its plan to fully control the enclave.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan will meet Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo and will also be received by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The visit will allow the Turkish and Egyptian authorities to substantially raise bilateral issues and regional developments.

On the bilateral front, Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s commitment to further developing ties with Egypt in all areas, the sources said, recalling that 2025 marks the centennial of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Egypt stands as Türkiye’s biggest trade partner in Africa with around $8.8 billion volume, sources informed, underlining that they have a common objective of raising it to $15 billion. In addition, Türkiye’s investments in this country exceeded $3.5 billion.

The second high-level strategic council meeting under the leadership of both nations’ presidents will be held in 2026, sources stressed.

On regional developments, Fidan and Abdelatty will make assessments on the latest stage of the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas under the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

They will also discuss joint efforts to end the genocide in Gaza and resume the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the 2 million civilians stranded in the enclave amid continued military operations by Israel.

According to sources, Fidan will also highlight the fact that Israeli actions, including its latest decision to occupy Gaza, constitute the biggest obstacle to advancing a two-state solution and regional peace and stability.

The two ministers will also evaluate the results of an international conference on the situation in Palestine held in New York on July 28 and 30.

Recent developments in Libya, Sudan and Somalia, as well as challenges stemming from the Sahel region, will be on the agenda of the ministers, the sources stressed.