Fidan, Barzani meet to discuss 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

ANKARA
Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (IKRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani has called on PKK to disarm and dissolve itself without waiting for steps from the Turkish government, in remarks he made before meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

Erdoğan and Fidan met Barzani in the Turkish capital on Oct. 9 to discuss regional and global developments as well as Ankara-Baghdad and Ankara-Erbil bilateral ties.

Barzani’s visit comes as the government’s efforts to create a "terror-free Türkiye" has intensified with expectations that PKK accelerates the disarmament process.

According to Türkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency, Barzani assessed the ongoing state of ties between Ankara and Erbil as well as the disarmament process of PKK at a forum held by the Middle East Research Institute in Erbil last weekend.

The IKRG premier has underlined that Erdoğan and the Turkish government are very serious and committed in ending the PKK problem although the process may advance slower than expected.

The process requires taking risks and PKK should take them, Barzani said, adding it should take some steps without waiting for moves from the Turkish government.

“There are steps that need to be taken. PKK should take these steps or the good sake of the process,” he said, without giving details.

“We talked with Ankara as well as this group (PKK). We asked what role we could take. Our support was sought during the disarmament process and we lent it,” he recalled.

Barzani described it as a historic opportunity and said “the Kurds should not miss it."

The IKRG prime minister also commented on the YPG-Damascus talks in Syria. He called on YPG to be part of the political process in Syria and meet Syrian officials in Damascus. He also urged PKK to abandon northern Syria and give up its interference.

 

Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled
