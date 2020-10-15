FETÖ network fuels riots in Kyrgyzstan, says foreign minister

  • October 15 2020 16:00:42

ANKARA
One of the most important actors that have fueled riots in Kyrgyzstan is FETÖ and its network in the country, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Oct. 15.

“When the treacherous coup in Turkey happened, I did emphasize that this terrorist organization has a strong establishment in Kyrgyzstan, and I did warn that when the day comes, it may harm the brother Kyrgyzstan. Today, our brothers in Kyrgyzstan saw this once again themselves,” he said at the opening ceremony of Ahmet Yesevi University’s academic year via video link.

He underlined that enhancing relations with Central Asian countries was a “national policy.”

Turkey has prioritized relations with Central Asia and other Asian countries with its Asia Anew initiative, Çavuşoğlu noted.

“With our ‘Asia Anew’ policy, which we announced last year, we prioritized our relations with both our brotherly Central Asia and the other regions of rising Asia,” he stated.

Stressing that Turkey’s trade volume with the region reached approximately $8.5 billion in 2019, he said Turkish companies and contractors have been continuing their activities in the region. The minister added that the presence of Ahmet Yesevi University in the Turkish capital Ankara reflected the friendship between Turkey and Kazakhstan.

