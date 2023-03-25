‘FETÖ members passed military exams with special code method’

ANKARA

In the operation in which 14 FETÖ members were arrested, mathematicians from Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) have revealed that members of the organization entered military schools with a special code determined for each member.

Teams from Istanbul police’s anti-terror branch carried out an operation against FETÖ members on March 21.

Some 14 suspects, most of whom are ex-military students, were detained.

After the first investigations, it was determined that FETÖ members infiltrated the Naval Academy and Naval Vocational School student selection interviews conducted by the Naval Forces Command from 2011 to 2016, using a coding method.

In the studies carried out by experts from ODTÜ’s Mathematics Institute regarding deciphering the coding system, it turned out that the numbers in previously determined digits of the candidate and ID numbers of the students who will take the exams were added up.

These numbers were coded with a special formula and students were selected with these codes in the interview exams.

ODTÜ experts reported that 9,994 students who passed the exams entered the school with this method, and the ratio of these candidates to all successful students was 84.96 percent.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.