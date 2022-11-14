FETÖ member captured in Azerbaijan

ANKARA

FETÖ/PDY member Uğur Demirok, who had an arrest warrant for “establishing and leading an armed terrorist organization,” was caught by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in an operation carried out in Azerbaijan and brought to Türkiye.

Demirok, who was in the organization’s “security structuring,” fled abroad after the failed coup attempt in 2016.

He was found to have taken part in the organization’s “Turkish army structuring” in the past. He was also accused of downloading and sending messages through the ByLock messaging app, which the authorities suspect was used by Gülen’s supporters to coordinate the coup bid.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

FETÖ has a considerable presence abroad, including private schools which serve as a revenue stream for the terror group.