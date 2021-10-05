Festival in US capital offers taste of Turkish culture

WASHINGTON DC
Thousands of people gathered on Oct. 3 in Washington, D.C. for an annual event that offers a sampling of Turkish culture, food and music.

The 19th Annual Turkish Festival, organized by the American Turkish Association of Washington D.C., included live music, folk dance performances, fortune telling and cultural events.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency at the event, Elvan Ramazanoğulları, who is in charge of the association’s social media affairs, said it is the first in-person event after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited actually to be able to hold the event once again after COVID and having it in-person,” said Ramazanoğulları.

“We aim to bring all Turkish Americans together on this festival day and to promote Turkey and its culture,” she added.

One pier in the Wharf area hosted a stage where local folk dance performances were held and Turkish music was offered.

Another pier hosted food vendors who offered Turkish cuisine and pastry.

Gizem Salcıgil White, a Turkish female entrepreneur who has carried out projects to promote Turkish coffee for years, said she was proud to be a part of the event, during which her stand offered Turkish coffee.

“As the Turkish community who lives abroad, our biggest strength is our rich culture,” said White, who is also known as the “Turkish Coffee Lady.”

“It is an unforgettable day with our Turkish coffee, Turkish cuisine, traditional music and dances, handicrafts, colorful ceramics and Turkish flags being lined up on the dock,” she added.

This year’s event took place under the theme of the Aegean Sea.

According to conservative estimates, there are nearly 350,000 Americans of Turkish descent living across the United States.

